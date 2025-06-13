BSC Foundation spent $25,000 to purchase approximately 6.49 million VIXBT By: PANews 2025/06/13 18:08

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, after a two-week suspension, the BSC Foundation spent another $25,000 to purchase about 6.49 million VIXBT two minutes ago. This move pushed the market value of VIDEOXBT (codename VIXBT) to over $5 million in the short term, and the price of the currency soared by about 62% in a short period of time.