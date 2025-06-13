Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins By: PANews 2025/06/13 17:35

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins in the US market, or using them for payment and settlement in their own merchant ecosystems. According to sources, this move could transfer a large amount of cash and card transactions out of the traditional financial system, reduce billions of dollars in fees, and speed up payments.