BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH By: PANews 2025/06/13 18:18

MOOLAH $0.006637 +1.66% CAKE $2.685 +4.31% JUNE $0.0682 -22.85% LISTA $0.2816 +4.25%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, after purchasing VIXBT, the BSC Foundation once again spent money to buy three assets: CAKE and LISTA for US$100,000 each, and MOOLAH for US$25,000.