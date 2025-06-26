Metaplanet Scoops Up 1,234 More BTC, Holdings Reach 12,345

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 12:36
Bitcoin
BTC$113,944.96+0.37%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1816+0.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1034+3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022278+2.25%

Metaplanet has added another 1,234 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC, as the Japanese firm continues to ramp up its ambitious digital asset strategy.

The latest acquisition, confirmed in a filing on Thursday, reflects the company’s ongoing pivot toward Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

The purchase adds to a string of high-profile moves by Metaplanet this month, including the launch of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” aimed at raising $5.4b to buy 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027. That figure would represent roughly 1% of the cryptocurrency’s fixed 21m supply.

With 54M New Shares Issued, Metaplanet Intensifies Its Push To Corner 1% Of Bitcoin’s Total Supply

On June 24, Metaplanet announced it had raised more than $517m on the first day of the 555m Plan through the issuance of 54m shares. That equity was exercised by EVO Fund under an earlier stock acquisition rights agreement.

Thursday’s filing reveals that Metaplanet acquired Bitcoin at an average price of ¥15,617,281 per BTC, which translates to about $107,900.

The scale of the latest buy cements Metaplanet’s position as one of the largest public corporate holders of Bitcoin in Asia.

At current prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is worth over $1.3b, according to market trackers. Its holdings are now roughly equivalent to what Tesla held at peak before selling a portion in 2022.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Bet Channels MicroStrategy’s Playbook as Shares Surge

The company’s strategy mirrors that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has turned Bitcoin accumulation into a long-term balance sheet strategy.

Like MicroStrategy, Metaplanet has pursued equity-linked funding tools to fuel its BTC acquisitions, positioning the stock as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure in traditional capital markets.

Since announcing its Bitcoin pivot in April 2024, Metaplanet’s shares have surged more than 500%, drawing interest from both retail traders and global investors looking for regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency.

The firm, originally a hospitality business, has rebranded its market identity around Bitcoin in recent months, even naming the strategy a “corporate awakening.”

While Metaplanet has not commented on specific future purchase timelines, it has outlined a clear target: to hold more than 200,000 BTC within three years.

The company has stated that 96% of all funds raised under the 555M Plan will be allocated toward Bitcoin acquisition, with the remainder used for bond redemptions and yield strategies.

With each major purchase, Metaplanet is tightening its alignment with Bitcoin’s long-term thesis as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.083+116.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9337+1.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15863+0.63%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady