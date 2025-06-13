Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/13 07:20
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.01%
XRP
XRP$2.9116+0.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+0.14%
  • Circle announced the integration of its USDC stablecoin on the XRP Ledger.
  • Ripple CTO and product director announced at Apex 2025 that XRP Ledger's EVM-compatible sidechain will launch in Q2.
  • XRP rolled out a testnet for its EVM sidechain earlier in the year.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain. Meanwhile, Ripple executives David Schwartz and Jaazi Cooper revealed at the Apex 2025 conference that XRPL will launch its EVM-compatible sidechain in Q2.

USDC goes live on XRPL amid plans for sidechain launch

Circle Internet Group has launched its USDC stablecoin on the XRP Ledger mainnet, according to a press release on Thursday. The company claimed XRPL's "fast and secure transactions" were key factors behind the integration.

Blockchain networks, such as Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX) and Solana (SOL), have benefited largely from integrating several stablecoins, which has boosted interest in their respective native tokens. With the launch of USDC on the XRP Ledger, similar advantages could be expected within the XRP ecosystem. 

The development follows Circle's impressive performance on the stock market since its initial public offering (IPO) last Wednesday. From an IPO price of $31, CRCL rose to a high of $138 on Monday before declining toward the $110 mark in the following days and has moved range-bound since then. It rose briefly toward $120 on Wednesday but tapered some of those gains on Thursday, declining 9.1% on the day.

Meanwhile, Ripple announced it will debut an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible sidechain for the XRP Ledger in the second quarter of 2025. Ripple's Director of Product Management, Jaazi Cooper, and David Schwartz, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), shared the update during the ongoing Apex 2025 conference in Singapore.

EVM compatibility will allow developers to deploy Ethereum-based applications on the XRPL ecosystem, bridging Ripple's ecosystem with Ethereum's extensive DeFi infrastructure.

The company rolled out a testnet for this sidechain earlier in the year, developed in partnership with Peersyst Technology.

Additionally, Nasdaq-listed Trident Digital Tech Holdings announced its plans to raise $500 million to launch an XRP treasury. The company plans to raise capital through a mix of stock offerings, strategic placements, and financing instruments. It claims that it will capitalize on staking to help generate yield for its XRP acquisitions.

Trident plans to launch the XRP Treasury in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory compliance and prevailing market conditions.

XRP is down 3% despite the positive developments surrounding its ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.15671+2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022259+1.59%
Sign
SIGN$0.06863+0.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Share
Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

A powerful coalition of crypto exchanges, payment firms, law enforcement agencies, and security researchers has unveiled the Beacon Network, a new initiative designed to trace and freeze illicit cryptocurrency in real time. The network, announced Wednesday by blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, is being described as the industry’s first “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05195+1.54%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002731-3.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$186.81+3.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.06419-1.88%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.254533-8.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins — And That's Fine For Beginners