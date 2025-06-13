Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 13:45
Bitcoin
BTC$113,668.55+0.09%
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000003+42.85%

Economist Peter Schiff has renewed his criticism of bitcoin, questioning its status as “digital gold” after the cryptocurrency marginally dropped following Israel’s military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Gold Surges After Israeli Strikes

Economist and bitcoin critic Peter Schiff appeared to reignite a feud with bitcoin maximalists by questioning bitcoin ( BTC)’s “digital gold” credentials after it plummeted 2% just moments following Israel’s strike on alleged Iranian nuclear facilities. According to data, bitcoin at one point traded at $103,081 late on June 12 before it appeared to stage a recovery.

Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

Although the top digital asset and indeed the entire crypto economy were already in the red prior to Israel’s strike, the action appeared to exacerbate matters for BTC, with oil and stock markets also taking a hit. At the time of writing (June 13, 5 a.m. CAT), BTC traded around $103,327, down 4.5% from 24 hours earlier. The drop saw more than $1.16 billion in long and short positions liquidated within 24 hours.

Writing on social media, Schiff pointed to how BTC appeared to take a cue from traditional markets while gold, which is up more than 30% in 2025, went the opposite direction after the attack.

“Israel attacks Iran. Oil prices jump 5% while S&P futures fall 1.5%,” Schiff wrote. “In response, investors seeking a safe haven buy gold, sending its price up 0.85%. Meanwhile, investors dump Bitcoin, pushing its price down 2%. How can anyone consider Bitcoin to be a digital version of gold?”

‘Latecomers Left Holding the Bag’

According to Schiff, if bitcoin was indeed a digital version of gold, its price should have risen in line with that of the precious metal. Meanwhile, in an earlier post, the economist claimed that BTC was “now more than 15% below its Nov. 2021 peak” — that is, when priced in gold. He argued that BTC’s failure to rise against gold despite the hype that has lasted three and half years “is strong evidence that the bubble has peaked.”

Bitcoin Liquidations Surge to $1.16 Billion; Economist Claims BTC Is 15% Lower vs. Gold

For context, in November 2021, BTC reached its then all-time high of just under $68,000, while gold was below $1,800 per ounce, as shown by data from financial data provider Goldprice.org. While gold continued to make incremental gains in the two years that followed, BTC trended downwards, and by November of the following year, it had dropped to a low of just under $16,000.

Since then, BTC has trended upwards, with the top digital asset hitting a new all-time high of $111,814 on May 22. Gold, on the other hand, commenced its rally in the last quarter of 2023, with the precious metal reaching its peak of around $3,500 in April.

However, despite BTC nearly doubling its price since its November 2021 peak, Schiff insisted that the cryptocurrency is 15% lower, when “priced in gold.” He ended the post stating:

“A major top has been formed, as Bitcoin has been distributed from strong to weak hands. The whales have been cashing out to latecomers who will be left holding the bag.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.15671+2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022259+1.59%
Sign
SIGN$0.06863+0.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Share
Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

A powerful coalition of crypto exchanges, payment firms, law enforcement agencies, and security researchers has unveiled the Beacon Network, a new initiative designed to trace and freeze illicit cryptocurrency in real time. The network, announced Wednesday by blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, is being described as the industry’s first “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05195+1.54%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002731-3.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$186.81+3.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.06419-1.88%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.254533-8.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins — And That's Fine For Beginners