MEET48 will launch the first Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Contest (WIPA) at 14:00 today, and the voting channel will be open soon

By: PANews
2025/06/13 12:00
MEET48
PANews reported on June 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced that it will officially launch the 1st Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Audition (The 1st MEET48 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, referred to as WIPA) at 14:00 today (UTC+8). Overseas fans can vote through the MEET48 app and official website to select the first TOP16 idols.

Voting will end at 12:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, and the final results will be announced at the WIPA Annual Finals Performance and Awards Ceremony (held at the same venue as the annual youth ceremony of global strategic partner SNH48 GROUP) at the Arena in AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

SNH48 GROUP members, real-life idols mainly from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian countries and regions, AI Agent groups, and representative combinations from the field of virtual humans will jointly participate in this coronation ceremony to compete for the glorious opportunities belonging to the TOP16 idols - including exclusive singles, overseas stages and game endorsements.

It is reported that overseas fans can participate in the voting in four ways: directly using $IDOL, using $IDOL or diamonds to purchase scorecards, going to the corresponding live broadcast room of the MEET48 App to send gifts, and obtaining scorecards through other methods.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
