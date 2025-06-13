Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $86.3114 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 4 consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:56
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time) was US$86.3114 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$288 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$49.527 billion.

The second is Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.8919 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.248 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$197 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.493 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$130.263 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$45.309 billion.

