SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, continued to purchase 5,989 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past day

By: PANews
2025/06/26 08:26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,298.65+3.21%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) continued to purchase 5,989 ETH (US$14.47 million) through Galaxy Digital over the past day or so.

They have spent a total of $507 million to purchase and hold 194,000 ETH, with a total cost of about $2,611. The current floating loss is about $36 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.297+159.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10345+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.932+1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy