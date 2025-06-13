Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:46
U
U$0.016-22.14%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006421-7.42%
Avalanche
AVAX$23.38+2.36%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22251+4.97%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23813+1.76%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt.

According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including Dogecoin, Hedera, and Avalanche.

The ETFs, filed respectively by Bitwise, Grayscale, and VanEck earlier this year, aim to launch spot ETFs backed directly by DOGE (DOGE),  HBAR (HBAR), or AVAX (AVAX), which would offer investors regulated access to the assets if approved.

However, the SEC stated it needs more time to assess the proposals. Citing concerns around investor protection and market integrity, the regulatory commission noted it is opening proceedings to allow for further analysis of whether the ETFs meet legal standards.

While not an outright rejection, the SEC’s move contrasts sharply with industry expectations. Earlier this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart placed odds of approval for each of the assets around 75% to 80%, fueled by reports of positive engagement among the commission and issuers. 

The regulatory decision quickly rippled through the markets, dampening investor sentiment and triggering a sell-off across the three tokens. AVAX recorded the biggest loss, falling 12.5% from around $21.25 to $18.60 in a matter of hours. HBAR followed with an 11.5% slide, dropping from $0.1708 to $0.1512.

Despite being the least affected of the three, DOGE also dropped significantly, shedding 10.2% from $0.1906 to $0.1711. While all three tokens have shown minor recoveries since the initial dip, they remain in the red as uncertainty around ETF approval lingers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.15671+2.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022259+1.59%
Sign
SIGN$0.06863+0.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Share
Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

A powerful coalition of crypto exchanges, payment firms, law enforcement agencies, and security researchers has unveiled the Beacon Network, a new initiative designed to trace and freeze illicit cryptocurrency in real time. The network, announced Wednesday by blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, is being described as the industry’s first “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05195+1.54%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002731-3.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$186.81+3.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.06419-1.88%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.254533-8.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins — And That's Fine For Beginners