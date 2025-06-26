Morpho and Gelato launch simple loans using crypto as collateral

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 04:18
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.3182+12.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787-0.77%

Users across several blockchains can now take non-custodial, crypto-backed loans in just days, the two firms claim.

DeFi is racing to close the usability gap with traditional platforms. On Wednesday, June 25, Web3 cloud firm Gelato and Defi lending protocol Morpho announced the launch of embedded crypto-backed loans. According to the two firms, the platform would be as easy to use as a banking app.

Paul Frambot, CEO of Morpho Labs, said that the partnership will make DeFi self-custodial crypto loans more accessible than before. He explained that users can borrow the USDC stablecoin by using crypto assets, including Bitcoin, as collateral.

Crypto loans won’t require credit checks

According to Morpho and Gelato, these loans are meant for both retail and institutional users. The platform will include features such as one-click borrowing with collateral, as well as wallet creation with social logins. At the same time, borrowing will not require credit checks.

Morpho’s non-custodial loans are available on Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Scroll, and will soon be available on the Katana blockchain. The two teams also stated that they would add support for more blockchains in the future.

Crypto-collateralized loans are an attractive way for holders to leverage their digital assets. They enable users to get liquidity from their crypto without having to sell. Moreover, some traders use crypto loans as leverage instruments to seek more upside in trading.

Still, there are risks involved in crypto lending, both for users and platforms. For instance, a sharp drop in crypto prices could render a platform’s collateral insufficient to back outstanding loans, potentially leading to a collapse.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.297+159.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10345+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.932+1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy