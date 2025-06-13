Shopify to pilot USDC payments via Coinbase and Stripe

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
U
U$0.016-22.14%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291+1.73%
Octavia
VIA$0.0158-5.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-22.85%

Shopify will begin letting merchants accept stablecoin payments in USDC starting later this month.

The move was first reported by Fortune on June 12 and marks the company’s most extensive crypto integration to date. Select U.S. merchants will be able to accept USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by crypto firm Circle, which recently completed one of the year’s largest IPOs.

The pilot program will begin later this month. Shopify plans to expand stablecoin payments to all merchants across the U.S. and Europe by the end of 2025.

The rollout is powered by a collaboration with Coinbase and Stripe. Coinbase helped Shopify build a custom crypto payments protocol on its Base blockchain, supporting chargebacks, refunds, and other retail-specific complexities. Stripe, one of Shopify’s core payment partners, is embedding stablecoin functionality directly into Shopify’s software stack.

The program will be opt-out, meaning stablecoin payments will be turned on by default. Merchants who prefer not to accept USDC must manually disable the option. Those who do accept it will be eligible for up to 0.5% cash back on USDC transactions. Later this year, customers paying in USDC will also receive cash-back incentives.

“I think other payment processors will look at what Shopify is building and be like, ‘Holy crap,’”  said Jesse Pollak, head of Coinbase’s blockchain and wallet divisions. Shopify chief executive officer Tobias Lütke, also a Coinbase board member, emphasized the company’s alignment with crypto’s core principles during remarks at a Coinbase event on June 12.

While Shopify has long supported crypto through third-party plug-ins, this marks its first native, platform-wide crypto integration. And it comes as stablecoins gain serious traction.

Monthly stablecoin payment volume has surged from $2 billion to over $6.3 billion in the past two years, according to a blog post by Stripe. Companies like Visa, PayPal, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank are now building or using stablecoin infrastructure. Apple, Meta, Airbnb, and Google have also explored integrations.

With Shopify now pushing stablecoin functionality into the hands millions of of merchants across 34 countries, digital commerce payments appears to be quietly shifting toward faster, borderless, regulated transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.157019+2.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022256+1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.06865+0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Share
Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

A powerful coalition of crypto exchanges, payment firms, law enforcement agencies, and security researchers has unveiled the Beacon Network, a new initiative designed to trace and freeze illicit cryptocurrency in real time. The network, announced Wednesday by blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, is being described as the industry’s first “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05209+1.50%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002737-2.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
Share
Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is the latest crypto figure to predict a $1 million Bitcoin, but an analyst warns investors to stay grounded. While Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has become the latest crypto executive to predict Bitcoin to reach $1 million by 2030, one crypto analyst warns investors should not get ahead of themselves after Bitcoin fell to $112,676 this week, retreating 9% from its all-time high. “The rough idea I have in my head is that we’ll see a million-dollar Bitcoin by 2030,” Armstrong told John Collison on the “Cheeky Pint” podcast on Wednesday.Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin (BTC) prediction, including clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.” Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,812.24+0.08%
GET
GET$0.009973-11.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10254+2.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst

Not Your Keys, Not Your Coins — And That's Fine For Beginners

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Projects Bitcoin Price Explosion to $1M by 2030