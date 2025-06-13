Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.13) By: PANews 2025/06/13 09:51

BLACK $0.3017 -12.47% AI $0.1202 +4.34% SWAN $0.004542 -0.02% MEME $0.002814 +28.55% MEMES $0.000088 -0.09%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓Update 6/13:

$IRIS opens at nearly 100 million. Indian plane crash meme sparks controversy. Macroeconomics faces another black swan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!