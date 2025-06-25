Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/25 22:26
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Turkey, led by Mehmet Şimşek, has announced a series of stringent new measures aimed at curbing money laundering and enhancing the oversight of digital asset transactions.

According to the 25th June 2025 announcement, “The Ministry is preparing to take additional steps and will request strict control and supervision of the transactions carried out by Crypto Asset Service Providers (CSAs).”

Notably, the latest regulatory push comes amid a surge in crypto adoption driven by the Turkish lira’s sharp depreciation – nearly 20% of its value over the last year – and growing over illicit financial activity in the digital asset space. 

According to the rules, all crypto transactions in Turkey must now include a minimum 20-character transfer note. Platforms that fail to comply with new rules will fact a mandatory 72-hour delay on all user withdrawals. 

Furthermore, the new daily and monthly limits have been imposed on stablecoin transactions, with users restricted to $3000 per day and $50,000 per month.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High–Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

Capital Markets Board in Turkey Gains Full Control Over Digital Assets

Turkey has given its Capital Markets Board (CMB) complete control over the crypto asset service providers (CASP) in an attempt to control its fast-growing crypto market.

On 13 March 2025, the nation saw the CMB publish two regulatory documents concerning ‘Establishment and Operating Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers’ and ‘Working Procedures and Principles of Crypto Asset Service Providers and Capital Adequacy. ’

These licensing and operational guidelines for CASPs, which include crypto exchanges, custodians and wallet service providers, enable them to keep running operations in the country.

The recently created structure requires rigorous adherence to both national and international compliance criteria.

Explore: The 12+ Hottest Crypto Presales to Buy Right Now

Turkey’s latest regulatory push comes amid a surge in crypto adoption driven by the Turkish lira’s sharp depreciation and growing over illicit financial activity in the digital asset space. 

For crypto exchanges and service providers in Turkey, compliance costs are likely to rise. This is because platforms must implement new systems to enforce transfer note requirements and monitor transaction limits.

The post Turkey Tightens Crypto Regulations As Turkish Lira Continues To Depreciate appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.297+159.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10345+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.932+1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy