Ethena reaches USDe redemption agreement with German regulators, officially withdrawing from EU market

By: PANews
2025/06/25 21:47
Ethena USDe
USDE$1,0008+0,01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0682-24,39%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethena Labs has reached an agreement with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to initiate a 42-day redemption process for USDe stablecoin holders. BaFin stated that USDe holders must declare redemption to Ethena GmbH before August 6, and after the deadline, the relevant claims will be handled by its offshore affiliate Ethena (BVI) Ltd. The agreement marks the official end of the four-month regulatory dispute between the two parties. Ethena GmbH will be officially liquidated in Germany, the European Union and the European Economic Area. It is not yet known whether it will return to the EU market in the future.

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
