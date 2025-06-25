Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops By: PANews 2025/06/25 17:17

H $0.03134 +1.78% GO $0.00036 -18.18% JUNE $0.0682 -24.39% OPEN $0.0000000906 +17.81% NOW $0.00707 -0.84%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.