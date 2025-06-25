Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken By: PANews 2025/06/25 20:02

PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been announced.