Bluebird Mining secures Bitcoin funding as Philippine gold deal nears completion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 19:32
Bluebird Mining is accelerating its pivot to digital assets with a £2 million funding facility to buy Bitcoin, timed just as it finalizes a gold profit-sharing agreement in the Philippines.

On June 25, Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd, a London-listed gold miner, has secured a £2 million funding facility, with £1 million available immediately, to begin implementing its Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

The facility is structured as a zero-interest loan, maturing on 31 Dec. 2026, with the option for the lender to convert the debt into Bluebird shares at 2 pence per share.

The funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), marking the company’s entry into digital asset holdings alongside its core business in gold mining.

The timing of the funding coincides with Bluebird’s June 24 announcement that it’s finalizing a gold project agreement in the Philippines. Under the deal, the company will receive a 10% profit share and bonus royalty payments. This aligns directly with Bluebird’s recently stated strategy to convert future gold revenues into Bitcoin.

As the company announced on June 5, it plans to combine income streams from its gold mining projects and recycle those revenues into a proactive Bitcoin-in-Treasury management approach, while maintaining minimal corporate overhead.

