Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 14:16
Sidekick
K$7,317-0,38%
U
U$0,01738-15,42%
Bitcoin
BTC$113 904,07+0,22%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00036-18,18%
Octavia
VIA$0,0158-5,95%

Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company.

A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on X, outlines a business merger that would form ProCap Financial, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed entity. The move comes after a series of high-profile events for the company, demonstrating its intention to develop institutional infrastructure around Bitcoin (BTC). 

https://twitter.com/apompliano/status/1937655546695549235?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

Just a day before the filing, ProCap disclosed the purchase of 3,724 BTC, worth approximately $387 million, at an average price of $103,785 per coin. In addition, the company recently raised more than $750 million, which included $225 million in convertible debt and $550 million in equity. The funds will support its long-term strategy of treating Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, according to investor materials.

ProCap aims to differentiate itself from traditional financial firms by generating yield on Bitcoin holdings while offering products for institutional investors. If the merger is completed, ProCap would become one of the top 15 publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders globally, according to data from Bitcointreasuries.com.

The special-purpose acquisition company merger route comes as more crypto-native companies explore public listings amid increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. ProCap’s planned listing joins several digital asset firms seeking market legitimacy through public offerings.

As part of the process, Columbus Circle and ProCap will submit a registration statement to the SEC, including a joint prospectus and proxy materials. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review those filings once available.

Pompliano, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, has positioned ProCap as a pure-play on BTC’s future as institutional demand grows. With significant capital raised and a clear focus on Bitcoin-native financial services, the firm is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched crypto listings of 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10378+3,39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0682-24,39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05494-8,94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:11
Share
OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that as the volume of digital collections continues to shrink and competition intensifies, cryptocurrency trading platform OpenSea is expanding its business beyond NFT. On July
DeFi
DEFI$0,001787+0,16%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004664+0,69%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own