Cai Wensheng acquires shares of China Financial Leasing at a premium, and will focus on AI, Web3 and Hong Kong technology incubation

By: PANews
2025/06/25 13:11
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0009+4.65%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1206+4.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cailianshe, China Financial Leasing announced that the original shareholders Lin Shusong and Capital Ventures have transferred a total of 121 million shares to an independent third party Longling Capital (the offeror), accounting for approximately 34.96% of the company's total share capital, with a total price of HK$46.08 million. According to the announcement, the offeror intends to make a general offer at a cash price of HK$0.38 per share. The price is a 13.43% premium to the company's closing price of HK$0.335 before the suspension, and it is estimated that the general offer will involve approximately HK$85.74 million. The offeror is ultimately beneficially owned by Cai Wensheng, the founder and single largest shareholder of Meitu. The announcement made it clear that after the offer expires, it plans to maintain the company's listing status.

The announcement pointed out that Cai Wensheng expressed his intention to build the group into an asset management platform, focusing on investing in technology incubation companies in Hong Kong, and increasing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3 industry and digital asset financial products, and is committed to developing the group into a world-class investment holding group.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10378+3.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05494-8.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:11
Share
OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that as the volume of digital collections continues to shrink and competition intensifies, cryptocurrency trading platform OpenSea is expanding its business beyond NFT. On July
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787+0.16%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004664+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own