Arizona passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB2324

By: PANews
2025/06/25 12:38
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Laws, Arizona passed the "Bitcoin Reserve" bill HB2324. The bill establishes a reserve fund to confiscate assets obtained through criminal asset forfeiture. If signed by Governor Hobbs, this will be the second reserve bill passed in the state.

