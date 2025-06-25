Eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/06/25 10:31
Major
MAJOR$0.15862+0.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to a report by the local Korean news media Economic Review, eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to establish a joint venture to issue Korean won stablecoins. The participating banks include Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, Nonghyup Bank, Korea Development Bank, Suhyup Bank, Citibank Korea Branch and Standard Chartered Bank Korea Branch. The project is jointly developed by the bank and the Open Blockchain and Decentralized Identifier Association and the Korea Financial Telecommunications and Clearing Agency.

At present, the relevant parties are still discussing the common infrastructure. If the regulation allows, the joint venture is expected to be officially launched at the end of this year or early next year. At present, the project team is considering two stablecoin issuance models: one is the trust model, which first trusts the customer funds separately and then issues stablecoins; the other is the deposit token model, which links stablecoins to bank deposits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10378+3.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

For wealthy clients tired of letting Bitcoin sit dormant, Arab Bank Switzerland has a solution: an actively managed yield product built on XBTO’s institutional-grade strategy. According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 19, XBTO has partnered with…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05494-8.94%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:11
Share
OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that as the volume of digital collections continues to shrink and competition intensifies, cryptocurrency trading platform OpenSea is expanding its business beyond NFT. On July
DeFi
DEFI$0.001787+0.16%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004664+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

XBTO targets Swiss crypto elite with Bitcoin yield strategy

OpenSea CTO: We will integrate NFT, tokens, DeFi and other functions to create a "full-featured application on the chain"

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own