A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid By: PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

SOL $187.72 +3.73% BTC $113,914.31 +0.27% USDC $0.9999 -0.01% JUNE $0.0682 -24.39% ETH $4,292.42 +3.23%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.