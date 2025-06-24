Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:04
Bitcoin
BTC$113,907.75+0.28%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006496-0.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004612-10.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02675-0.88%

The ongoing Bitcoin-led recovery is rippling through the broader crypto market, with improved investor sentiment driving gains across the altcoin and memecoin sectors.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on an upward trend over the past 24 hours, posting an approximate 4% gain that saw the crypto giant reclaim the $105,000 mark.

As is typical in Bitcoin-led market cycles, altcoins have followed suit, capitalizing on the momentum. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto asset, outperformed Bitcoin with an 8% gain, roughly double BTC’s, now trading at $2,411 at press time.

Among the standout performers, Sei (SEI) led the market with a massive 43% gain in the past 24 hours, emerging as one of the day’s largest gainers by a wide margin. Other tokens like SUI (SUI) and Chainlink (LINK) also stood out, posting gains of up to 15% and 10% respectively in the last 24 hours. 

Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) followed suit, joining the rally with similar gains of 7.8% and 7.6% to sit at respective trading prices of $144 and $18 at press time. 

XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) were not left behind, each posting slightly higher gains above 8% and trading at $2.18 and $0.583. 

Meanwhile, memecoins stole the spotlight with even bigger moves. Dogwifhat (WIF) jumped 25% as the strongest gainer among the coins, Popcat (POPCAT) climbed 15%, and Pepe (PEPE) rose 14%. Others including Floki (FLOKI) and Bonk (BONK) also notched double-digit gains of around 13%, placing them among the day’s top gainers.

OG memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) joined the rally as well, logging more modest but steady gains in the 8% to 10% range.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$863.68+3.31%
ERA
ERA$0.867+2.95%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02227+1.59%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02675-0.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:08
Share
Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

Wormhole will bid against LayerZero to acquire the crosschain transfer platform Stargate, which just launched an updated bid on Sunday to better reception. Cross-blockchain bridge Wormhole is looking to bid against LayerZero’s $110 million bid to acquire crypto protocol Stargate, arguing LayerZero’s bid doesn’t “create a compelling offer.” The Wormhole Foundation said in a post on Stargate’s forum on Wednesday that it deserves “a more competitive process” after the LayerZero Foundation’s initial $110 million bid earlier in August to buy the platform failed to resonate with the community. LayerZero updated its offer on Sunday to a greater reception. “It doesn’t create a compelling offer, which values Stargate’s ongoing business at an unreasonably low number,” Wormhole wrote of LayerZero’s bid. “We are prepared to submit a meaningfully higher bid.”Read more
Threshold
T$0.01618+1.69%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07186-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10424+3.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:24
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000