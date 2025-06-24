Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

By: PANews
2025/06/24 21:15
Bitcoin
BTC$113,903.87+0.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized return can reach up to 21%. The first phase of the staking vault has been opened, with a capacity limit of 50 BTC. The reward settlement is expected to be carried out in early October 2025, and will be gradually expanded in the future depending on market demand.

This update marks that Merlin Chain has officially entered the Bitcoin PoS stage. Users can participate in network security maintenance and gain benefits through BTC without having to operate off-chain. Merlin Chain founder Jeff said that in the future, he will continue to promote the standardization of BTC pledge mechanism, build a cross-chain BTC liquidity network, and provide composable and profitable infrastructure support for BTC.

According to previous news, the Layer2 mapping asset M-BTC launched by Merlin Chain has been deployed to more than 20 mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, Solana, Kaito, and Sui, with an active TVL of over 4 billion US dollars. In terms of ecology, Merlin Chain cooperates with multiple BTCFi projects such as Babylon and Zerolend to promote the construction of scenarios such as pledge, lending, and re-pledge, and provides early assistance to many long-term participants in the BTCFi track such as Solv Protocol and Avalon Labs.

