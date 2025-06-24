Trump: Iran and Israel will not face consequences for violating agreement By: PANews 2025/06/24 20:24

PANews reported on June 24 that US President Trump said he did not want a regime change in Iran, as regime change would cause chaos. He hoped that tensions could be eased. Iran and Israel would not face consequences for violating the ceasefire agreement.