Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 15:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.10487+4.50%

Telegram-based alternatives have emerged to fill the void left by the shutdown of crypto darknet marketplace Huione Guarantee, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

Researchers at Elliptic have uncovered a surge in user activity across more than 30 Telegram-based marketplaces since May, when Telegram removed Huione Guarantee’s public channels.

Among the new platforms, Tudou Guarantee has seen the largest migration, with user numbers more than doubling and transaction volumes now matching those once recorded by Huione Guarantee.

Crypto darknet markets surge on Telegram after Huione Guarantee shutdown: report - 1

Elliptic’s analysis found that many merchants formerly active on Huione Guarantee have resumed operations on Tudou Guarantee, continuing to offer services such as stolen data, money laundering, and scam-related infrastructure.

On-chain data shows that while Huione Guarantee attempted to provide private escrow services post-shutdown, its crypto transaction volumes, mainly in Tether (USDT), fell to negligible levels by late May.

The report also clarifies that some ongoing activity may have been wrongly attributed to Huione Guarantee.

Elliptic notes that other entities within the parent conglomerate, such as Huione Pay, continue to process large volumes of crypto transactions. However, these transactions are distinct from those linked to the marketplace, with different wallet infrastructure and business operations.

“The closure of Huione Guarantee has sent shockwaves through the guarantee market ecosystem, […] However, many other similar Telegram-based marketplaces remain in operation and continue to expand,” researchers said.

“It will require wider, ongoing removal of these marketplaces from Telegram if these key enablers of the global scam epidemic are to be stopped.” 

Huione Guarantee, once described as the largest darknet marketplace of its kind, had facilitated over $27 billion in illicit transactions prior to its shutdown. Operating primarily in Chinese, it functioned as an escrow-based platform connecting vendors and buyers involved in online scams, particularly across Southeast Asia and China. 

Vendors on the platform offered a range of illicit goods and services, including fake IDs, SIM cards, surveillance tools, and money laundering arrangements. Payments were typically conducted in stablecoins like USDT, with merchants required to post deposits as a trust mechanism.

Rebranded domains keep Huione network alive

Further investigation from Chainalysis supports some of Elliptic’s findings. A report earlier this month revealed that while Huione Guarantee’s original domain and public channels were taken down, its laundering network remained operational.

According to Chainalysis, Huione reemerged under a new domain, Huione.me, preserving its original branding along with its linked token XOC and the USDH stablecoin, both of which remain actively listed for trading. 

USDH, in particular, has been flagged by FinCEN for its design, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to freeze, thereby enabling illicit actors to move funds with minimal risk of seizure.

Chainalysis also observed increased activity in rival marketplaces such as Tudou Guarantee. However, it noted that these platforms processed only a fraction of Huoine’s historical volume, which exceeded $81 billion in crypto transactions since 2021.

A separate report from TRM labs warned that Huione and related groups were exploring proprietary messaging apps such as ChatMe and SafeW, designed to avoid third-party moderation as Telegram continues its crackdown. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.244+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$865.49+3.47%
ERA
ERA$0.8642+2.50%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,998.61+0.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006471-1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own