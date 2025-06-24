Democrats unveil COIN Act to block Trump and public officials from profiting off crypto

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 14:26
U
U$0.01738-15.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.845+1.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03986+2.59%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1309-7.42%

Democratic lawmakers have proposed legislation that seeks to block U.S. public officials, including the President, from profiting off digital assets during and after their time in office.

Dubbed the Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure, or COIN, Act, the legislation came in response to concerns over President Donald Trump’s financial ties to cryptocurrency ventures.

The bill was introduced by Senator Adam Schiff and co-sponsored by nine other Democratic lawmakers, following reports that Trump earned $57.4 million in 2024 through World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform linked to his family.

Schiff said the president’s digital asset activities have raised serious ethical and constitutional concerns, pointing to what he described as Trump’s use of public office for personal financial gain.

The COIN Act has been tailored to prevent what its sponsors call the “financial exploitation of digital assets” by elected officials and their immediate families.

According to the text of the COIN Act, the legislation would prohibit current and former public officials, including the president, vice president, members of Congress, and high-ranking executive officials, from issuing, sponsoring, or promoting digital assets such as meme coins, NFTs, and stablecoins.

This restriction would apply for 180 days prior to taking office and continue for two years after leaving office. Immediate family members would also be subject to the same rules.

Further, the bill would amend the Ethics in Government Act to require digital assets to be included in financial disclosures and transaction reports. It also proposes codifying that holding or trading crypto qualifies as a financial interest under conflict of interest laws, requiring officials to recuse themselves from related decisions.

Additionally, the legislation would require stablecoin issuers to certify quarterly that no public official is profiting from the issuance of their tokens in order to receive regulatory approval. 

A separate provision calls for the Government Accountability Office to submit a report to Congress within 360 days, offering recommendations on how to update federal ethics laws as crypto oversight frameworks develop.

Pressure to introduce such guardrails has been building for months, driven largely by Democratic lawmakers alarmed by Trump’s expanding crypto portfolio. 

Earlier this year, Rep. Maxine Waters accused Trump of using his memecoin, $TRUMP, to enrich himself while defrauding investors.

In April, Waters raised alarms over World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin, warning that the token could become a tool for foreign actors to channel funds to the president. 

She has also condemned Trump’s private gala for top $TRUMP memecoin holders, calling it a “pay-to-play scheme” that blurred the line between campaign fundraising and political favour-trading.

These concerns have already translated into multiple Democratic-led legislative efforts. Waters and other lawmakers have backed bills such as the MEME Act, led by Rep. Sam Liccardo, and the Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act, both aimed at barring public officials and their families from owning or promoting digital assets while in office.

Despite repeated objections, Trump has continued to expand his footprint in the digital asset sector. His family has backed multiple crypto ventures, including stablecoins and a reported stake in a Bitcoin mining project. 

Blockchain data has linked prominent crypto industry figures, including Tron founder Justin Sun, to large holdings of Trump-affiliated tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.244+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$865.49+3.47%
ERA
ERA$0.8642+2.50%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,998.61+0.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006471-1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own