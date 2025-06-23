Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/23 23:36
U
U$0.01738-15.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.834+1.68%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000686+8.71%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.007196+4.36%
Farcana
FAR$0.000337+4.65%

Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S.

And even as the missiles fly, some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA defenders are still online, performing Olympic-level backflips to pretend their man didn’t just do exactly what they swore he wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, back home, questions linger about Trump’s crypto dealings on Truth Social. As of late, Trump’s name remains tangled in crypto pump jobs that ethics watchdogs say blur the line between political influence and personal gain. Here’s how Truth Social is destroying crypto:

‘I Have Never Seen Such Open Corruption’: Trump Crypto Shady Dealings

While B-2 bombers prepared to enter the Middle East, Donald Trump entertained crypto whales over filet mignon only weeks ago. Specifically, the president rolled out a private 1-on-1 meeting about his memecoin $Trump, a speculative token with zero utility.

One of them, crypto billionaire Justin Sun, dropped $20 million into the coin, which earned him a golden ticket to a private dinner alongside 24 other high-rolling buyers. The whole thing reeks of self-enrichment.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig labeled it a “textbook” breach of the Constitution’s intent. Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky was more direct:

Trump’s relationship with Justin Sun says much about where his head’s at. Once skeptical of crypto, the former president champions it as gospel.

Earlier this year, his administration helped pause SEC fraud cases against Sun’s companies. It all fits neatly into Trump’s pledge to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” and end what he called a “war on crypto.”

Behind the scenes, the former president is cashing in. His blockchain empire, including World Liberty Financial, was valued at $2.9 billion in March. 75% of token sales reportedly go straight to the Trump family.

The Cost of Ambition

Trump’s dual strategies of international saber-rattling and crypto profiteering have drawn condemnation as exploitative and self-serving.

Trump once called Bitcoin “a scam,” and now he’s neck-deep in meme coin cash grabs. His involvement in the $Trump token contradicts everything he said in 2021 unless, of course, the scam just needed to work in his favor.

As Trump and his institutional backers cash in, trust among retail investors continues to crater. 99Bitcoins analysts will follow his next moves closely, if only to document how deep the contradiction runs.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$867.85+3.81%
ERA
ERA$0.864+2.74%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.537+3.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,079.6+0.51%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006472-1.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02232+10.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02677-1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:08
Share

Trending News

More

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

The SEC’s staking guidance pivot is what tech-savvy regulation looks like

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own