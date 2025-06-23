NYSE-listed Sequans announces $384M fundraise to launch BTC Treasury, subject to shareholder approval

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:40
Bitcoin
BTC$114 088,24+0,53%
Capverse
CAP$0,06458-1,41%
Movement
MOVE$0,1301+2,84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0682-24,39%

Sequans Communications announced a $384 million fundraising initiative to create a Bitcoin treasury, subject to shareholder approval. The move comes as the company faces delisting risks due to its market cap falling below NYSE requirements.

On June 23, Sequans Communications announced plans to establish Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, marking a strategic expansion beyond its core business in 5G and 4G IoT semiconductors and modules. To fund this initiative, Sequans plans to raise approximately $384 million through private placements, issuing around $195 million in equity securities and $189 million in convertible secured debentures.

“We believe bitcoin’s unique characteristics will enhance our financial resilience and deliver significant value to our shareholders,” said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans.

The company plans to partner with Swan Bitcoin, a U.S.-based Bitcoin financial services firm, to implement the initiative.

According to the announcement, shareholder approval is required by June 30 for the initiative to proceed. If the shareholders approve the offering at the June 30 meeting, Sequans expects to close the fundraising round on or around July 1, subject to meeting all other customary conditions.

The move comes as Sequans faces renewed pressure from the New York Stock Exchange regarding its listing compliance. On June 5, the company received an official notice from the NYSE informing it that its average global market cap had fallen below the required $50 million threshold over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, while its stockholders’ equity also remained under $50 million. This dual deficiency triggered the formal notice of non-compliance under Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

While this notice didn’t lead to an immediate delisting of Sequans’ American Depositary Shares (ADSs), it placed the company on 90-day timeline to submit a detailed business plan outlining how it intends to regain compliance with the NYSE’s listing standards within nine months. The NYSE will review this plan and decide within 45 days whether the company’s proposed actions are reasonable and achievable.

During this nine-month “Market Cap Cure Period,” Sequans’ ADSs will remain listed and traded on the NYSE, provided the company complies with other NYSE continued listing requirements.

The company has confirmed it’s actively exploring strategies and preparing a plan to restore its market cap in order to meet the exchange’s criteria. The recent initiative to raise funds for the Bitcoin treasury appears to be part of the company’s efforts aimed at boosting its market cap to regain compliance with NYSE listing requirements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2,541+3,96%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 189,89+0,65%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006476-3,05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,853+1,87%
GET
GET$0,010141-9,57%
Sign
SIGN$0,06879+1,82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022316+10,09%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02679-0,96%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:08
Share

Trending News

More

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own