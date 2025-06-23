Cathie Wood’s ARK locks in $243M profit on Circle shares with third major sale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 16:03
Major
MAJOR$0,15923+1,34%
ARK
ARK$0,4545+8,08%

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is still capitalizing on Circle’s strong post-IPO performance, gradually taking profits as the stock continues to surge.

Ark Invest has made another sale from its portfolio of Circle shares, this time offloading 609,175 from three of its funds, according to portfolio disclosures dated June 20.

The sales, worth approximately $146.2 million, were spread across ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), with respective dumps of 490,549 CRCL, 75,018 CRCL, and 43,608 CRCL.

ARK’s sales timings have closely coincided with sharp price increases in CRCL, and this time is no different. The combined sale was worth around $146.2 million and came after a 20.4% jump in Circle’s stock price on the same day. With its previous sales on June 16 and 17, worth approximately $52 million and $45 million, ARK has now locked in about $243 million in profits from selling Circle shares.

Despite the recent dumps, the Cathie Wood-led firm remains one of the largest holders of Circle shares. ARK made an early entry with a 4.5 million share purchase shortly after the stock launched, and still holds over  3.2 million. 

The firm is surpassed by other large-scale holders like the Beijing-based IDG-Accel China Capital Fund II, which is currently the largest shareholder in Circle with 23.3 million shares. Since launch, CRCL has surged over 400%, now trading around $240 from its initial listing price of $31.

At current prices, ARK Invest is the eighth-largest CRCL holder, with its position valued at around $779 million. Circle now sits as one of the top holdings in ARK’s portfolio, along with others like Tesla (TSLA) and Robinhood (HOOD).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2,541+3,96%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 189,89+0,65%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006476-3,05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,853+1,87%
GET
GET$0,010141-9,57%
Sign
SIGN$0,06879+1,82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022316+10,09%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02679-0,96%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:08
Share

Trending News

More

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own