South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/23 07:30
Threshold
T$0,01623+2,26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04895+17,02%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23824+9,35%
Triathon
GROW$0,0107+3,88%

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme.

The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas.

USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years

The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22.

The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea.The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0])

The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23).

The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages.

Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year.

The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won.

The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam.

The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent.

‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains

The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers.

The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors.

They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts.

The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added:

USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2,541+3,96%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 189,89+0,65%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006476-3,05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,853+1,87%
GET
GET$0,010141-9,57%
Sign
SIGN$0,06879+1,82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share
A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/a-share-hong-kong-crypto-gains/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022316+10,09%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02679-0,96%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 10:08
Share

Trending News

More

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own