Michael Saylor at BTC Prague: bitcoin will reach $21m within 21 years

By: Incrypted
2025/06/22 03:09
Bitcoin
  • Saylor said at the BTC Prague conference that the first cryptocurrency has become the foundation of the crypto economy.
  • The Strategy co-founder announced a forecast of bitcoin’s price of $21 million in 21 years.
  • The BTC Prague conference gathered 10,000 participants and over 200 speakers.

From June 19 to June 21, 2025, the Czech capital is hosting the BTC Prague conference, which was attended by Incrypted representatives. The main speaker of the event was Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). He spoke about the future of the first cryptocurrency and voiced his strategy for investing in the asset.

Michael Saylor speaking at BTC Prague. Photo: Incrypted.

According to the Strategy co-founder, the White House, Wall Street, tech funds and international regulators have embraced the asset over the past year. Hundreds of public companies are buying large amounts of cryptocurrency and forming their own bitcoin reserves, Saylor said.

In addition, the entrepreneur emphasized that in July 2024, the first cryptocurrency’s share of “global wealth” was less than 1%. However, this figure is now expected to jump to 7% already by 2045. The businessman considers the current stage of development of the asset as a “turning point of the monetary revolution”.

Saylor recalled Hal Finney’s words about the potential price of $10 million at full implementation and stated that “Satoshi’s fire has become unstoppable.” He calculated that BTC provides a 21% annualized return with the same volatility and has already outperformed all asset classes in a year and even a decade.

Speaking about the future, the entrepreneur offered a step-by-step 21-year plan for those who want to invest in the asset:

  • buy $50,000 worth of bitcoin each year with a 5% increase in contribution;
  • utilize leverage at 10% per annum;
  • integrate digital gold into financial and business strategies.

The Speaker emphasized that ignoring information noise and the principle of HODL help “secure a family’s future and create a legacy.” He recalled Sir John Templeton’s quote that the most dangerous thing to do is to consider the situation “this time is different”.

BTC Prague is positioned by the organizers as Europe’s largest and most influential bitcoin event. In 2025, the event gathered 10,000 participants, more than 200 speakers and more than 100 specialized companies.

We would like to remind you that Strategy added 10,100 BTC to its bitcoin portfolio.

