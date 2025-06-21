Macroeconomic outlook for next week: Trump is looking for trouble everywhere, Powell will "go to the meeting alone"

By: PANews
2025/06/21 19:33
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.853+1.54%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-27.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%

PANews reported on June 21 that missile attacks between Israel and Iran continued over the past week, but with Trump announcing on Friday the postponement of the decision to strike Iran, and Fed Governor Waller expressing support for a July rate cut, U.S. stocks opened higher, then fell due to the drag of chip stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.22%, the Nasdaq fell 0.51%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up with the support of Apple's more than 2% increase. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 1:15 on Monday, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in a panel discussion on monetary policy insights at the 100th Annual Meeting of the Western Economic Association International;

At 22:00 on Monday, Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman will deliver a speech on monetary policy and the banking industry;

On Tuesday at 1:10, 2025 FOMC voting member and Chicago Fed President Goolsbee participated in a moderated Q&A session at the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2025 Mid-Year Outlook Conference;

At 2:30 on Tuesday, Fed Governor Kugler and FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams hosted the "Fed Listening" event;

At 21:15 on Tuesday, 2026 FOMC voting member and Cleveland Fed President Hammack will deliver a speech on monetary policy;

At 22:00 on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report before the House Financial Services Committee;

At 0:30 on Wednesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams delivered a speech;

At 22:00 on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified before the Senate Committee on the semi-annual monetary policy report;

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 21, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States, the final value of the quarterly rate of real personal consumption expenditures, the final value of the annualized quarterly rate of the core PCE price index, and the monthly rate of durable goods orders in the United States in May;

At 19:30 on Friday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams presided over the 24th Annual Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements;

At 20:30 on Friday, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index, the monthly rate of personal spending, and the monthly rate of the core PCE price index in May;

At 21:15 on Friday, 2026 FOMC voting member, Cleveland Fed President Hammack and Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook attended the "Fed Listens" event.

In the coming week, headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict will continue to dominate the market. In addition, a series of policymakers, led by Fed Chairman Powell, came out in force after the interest rate decision, which may release more views on the path of interest rate cuts. Under Trump's continued bombardment, the independence of the Federal Reserve has once again become the focus of attention. In terms of economic data, data including US PCE and Eurozone PMI will reveal the impact of Trump's tariff war.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1848+3.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.22+3.38%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00
Share
Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

The post Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A judge ordered that $57.6 million in USDC associated with the Libra meme coin scandal be unfrozen. It follows the February launch of the Libra meme coin, which was promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei and crashed and burned within a matter of hours. The judge added that she is “skeptical” that the plaintiffs will succeed in their case against Hayden Davis and Ben Chow. Assets associated with the infamous Libra token—launched in February, and promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei—were unfrozen by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday. The judge said that she no longer believes that the defendants would run off with the cash, after the pair had been compliant with court proceedings. It comes after the same U.S. district judge, Jennifer L. Rochon, froze $57.6 million worth of USDC found in June as part of a case in which the plaintiffs are seeking over $100 million in damages. The frozen assets were in two wallets controlled by defendants Hayden Davis, CEO of venture capital firm Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Meteora. On Tuesday, Judge Rochon stated that the pair were not conducting themselves as “evasive actors,” due to their compliance with the legal proceedings thus far. ﻿ “It is plain that money damages would be available to compensate the putative class,” Judge Rochon said, according to Law360. “Plaintiffs have not made a sufficient showing of irreparable harm.” As such, she decided to lift the freeze requirement on the $57.6 million worth of USDC on Tuesday. These assets haven’t moved from the originally frozen wallets, which are still holding $13.06 million and $44.59 million respectively. In doing so, the judge added that she is “skeptical” about the likelihood of the plaintiffs, represented by Burwick Law, succeeding in their case. Although she…
Threshold
T$0.01625+2.32%
U
U$0.01755-14.59%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:11
Share

Trending News

More

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

Best Altcoins in 2025: BlockDAG, Avax, Cardano, Solana with Big Moves Ahead

Which Meme Coin Will Lead 2025?