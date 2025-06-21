BOE Governor’s Skepticism Threatens Digital Pound Timeline Amid Global CBDC Race

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/21 03:05
Key Takeaways:

  • BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said he is not convinced of the need for a retail digital pound.
  • Bailey affirmed progress on a wholesale CBDC for institutional use.
  • Bailey also questioned whether the tight regulation of banks has increased systemic risk elsewhere.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey raised fresh doubts about the need for a digital pound, according to a report published on June 20.

Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Bailey said he was not yet persuaded that central banks should issue new forms of money for consumers.

Bailey Casts Doubt on Digital Pound for Public

“I start with the presumption that there should be benefit here—it seems like a failure of imagination if we think otherwise,” said Bailey. “That said, I remain to be convinced that we need to create new forms of money—such as Central Bank Retail Digital Currency—to achieve this.”

The comments come as the UK central bank continues to evaluate the design of a retail-focused digital currency. Alongside the Treasury, it has not yet committed to a full rollout.

While officials have said any digital pound would not replace cash or include programmable controls over user spending, the project has attracted scrutiny from lawmakers and privacy advocates.

More than 50,000 responses were submitted to a public consultation on the digital pound. Concerns have also come from commercial banks, which warned that state-backed currencies could trigger deposit flight during periods of financial stress.

Bailey reaffirmed that work on a wholesale central bank digital currency for use between financial institutions is progressing. However, he indicated that consumer-facing issuance remains under review.

CBDC Debates in Global Finance

In the same speech, Bailey questioned the broader structure of financial regulation, suggesting that over-regulating banks may have shifted risk toward non-bank financial institutions.

“Whether we have over-protected the banking system via excessive regulation, and in so doing pushed more risk into non-banks which would be more safely housed in banks,” he said.

“Put another way, have we increased overall financial stability risk by raising the bar too high in banks?,” Bailey saids. “It’s a fair enough question, but intrinsically hard to answer.”

Other central banks have already advanced their digital currency programs. The European Central Bank is developing a digital euro prototype, and China has extended trials of its e-CNY across multiple provinces.

Central banks are assessing how to address changes in payment behavior, the growing role of private tokenized assets, and operational questions about state-backed money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a wholesale and retail CBDC?

A wholesale CBDC is used for transactions between financial institutions, while a retail CBDC would be accessible to the public for everyday use. Bailey supports the former but remains cautious on the latter.

How might this impact the timeline for digital pound development?

Bailey’s skepticism could delay any decision on consumer rollout, keeping the UK behind other jurisdictions already piloting or launching retail digital currencies.

What specific use cases are being considered for a retail digital pound?

Potential applications include faster peer-to-peer payments, online retail transactions, and integration with emerging smart contract systems. However, no final decision has been made on its operational scope.

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

US June non-farm payrolls report to be released tomorrow

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on
Share
PANews2025/07/02 21:00
Share
Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets

The post Libra Promoters Regain Access to $57.6 Million in Crypto After Judge Unfreezes Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A judge ordered that $57.6 million in USDC associated with the Libra meme coin scandal be unfrozen. It follows the February launch of the Libra meme coin, which was promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei and crashed and burned within a matter of hours. The judge added that she is "skeptical" that the plaintiffs will succeed in their case against Hayden Davis and Ben Chow. Assets associated with the infamous Libra token—launched in February, and promoted by Argentine President Javier Milei—were unfrozen by a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday. The judge said that she no longer believes that the defendants would run off with the cash, after the pair had been compliant with court proceedings. It comes after the same U.S. district judge, Jennifer L. Rochon, froze $57.6 million worth of USDC found in June as part of a case in which the plaintiffs are seeking over $100 million in damages. The frozen assets were in two wallets controlled by defendants Hayden Davis, CEO of venture capital firm Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Meteora. On Tuesday, Judge Rochon stated that the pair were not conducting themselves as "evasive actors," due to their compliance with the legal proceedings thus far. ﻿ "It is plain that money damages would be available to compensate the putative class," Judge Rochon said, according to Law360. "Plaintiffs have not made a sufficient showing of irreparable harm." As such, she decided to lift the freeze requirement on the $57.6 million worth of USDC on Tuesday. These assets haven't moved from the originally frozen wallets, which are still holding $13.06 million and $44.59 million respectively. In doing so, the judge added that she is "skeptical" about the likelihood of the plaintiffs, represented by Burwick Law, succeeding in their case.
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 09:11
Share

