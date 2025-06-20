Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:03
U
U$0.016-20.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+1.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02677-0.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.15924+1.07%

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate.

As markets resumed on Friday following the Juneteenth break on Thursday, June 19, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened just 150 points higher.

Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near the flatline, up 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6%. President Trump’s message and fresh comments on a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut seemed to catalyze the upward move.

Middle East conflict: Trump offers deadline

The overriding sentiment revolved around geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with Israel and Iran continuing strikes against each other. Stocks had plummeted on Wednesday after Trump indicated the United States was set to enter the conflict.

However, the White House released a statement on Trump’s latest move that held off any attacks on Iran to allow for negotiations. His diplomatic effort includes a two-week deadline for Tehran, while reports suggest Israel’s strike on Iran may intensify over the weekend.

Stocks and cryptocurrencies have swung amid the seesawing situation. Bitcoin (BTC) rose from lows of $104k to above $106k. Despite geopolitical risks, analysts at QCP say volatility is not “gone”.

Meanwhile, oil prices have also reacted to the Middle East conflict, rising and falling amid the developments. Traders remain cautious that disruption in supply, if Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, could send oil prices skyrocketing.

Will Fed cut rates in July?

Away from the geopolitical tensions, fresh focus is on the Federal Reserve after Chair Jerome Powell left interest rates unchanged following the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday.

Trump has insisted the Fed has to cut rates, and while investors see a high chance of rate cuts in September, latest reports suggest the central bank could act sooner.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday, noted that the Fed could consider cutting interest rates as early as July.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.008+101.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9273+1.13%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.98%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15879+0.85%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady