South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:17

EXPERT $0.000756 +0.93% PEOPLE $0.01976 +7.50% NOT $0.001883 +2.83%

A local expert says a growing share of South Korea’s youth is turning to cryptocurrency not out of belief in its technology, but as a last resort amid economic woes.