Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 13:03
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006506+12.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01403+1.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.011617+0.70%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.561+1.19%

Mango Network, a rising Layer 1 blockchain project, on Friday announced a community airdrop ahead of its Token Generation Event. The team will distribute 5% of its total $MGO supply to early users, testnet participants, and community contributors.

The eligibility checker is now live, where users can connect their wallets and complete a three-step process to confirm and eventually claim their rewards.

Distribution begins on June 24, with tokens issued in the order of claim.

To begin, users must “bind” their Twitter accounts, which involves linking their Twitter profile to Mango’s platform to verify their identity and activity. They must also follow BeingDEX, Mango’s ecosystem partner.

Airdrop Claiming Starts June 24, With Eligibility Based On Weighted Points

After linking their profile, users can proceed to verify their airdrop share. A countdown timer on the site marks the time left to confirm eligibility.

Then, users can view and confirm their airdrop share. Once confirmed, the final step will allow users to claim their rewards when the claim window opens at 17:50 UTC on June 24.

Unlike typical airdrops based solely on point totals, Mango uses a weighted system. Token allocation will reflect not just the number of points a user has, but also the quality of their testnet participation and any community roles they held, such as OG status.

All Tokens To Be Unlocked At Claim, With Caution Urged Against Fraud

All tokens will be fully unlocked at the time of distribution. However, the team has urged users to remain cautious of scams. They said that only official Mango channels should be trusted for claiming instructions.

Meanwhile, Mango Network has positioned itself as a next-generation blockchain. It aims to solve two of Web3’s toughest problems — fragmented liquidity and poor user experience. To do this, the project uses a multi-VM, full-chain infrastructure. This design promises a smoother experience for both developers and users.

Now, with the airdrop underway, Mango is rewarding those who helped build its foundation. At the same time, it offers a glimpse into what the future of its ecosystem could look like.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.008+101.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9273+1.13%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.98%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15879+0.85%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady