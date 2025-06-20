DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures By: PANews 2025/06/20 12:13

PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures. The new funds will be used to support its expansion of the decentralized AI computing network and accelerate its launch on the Solana blockchain to develop a decentralized contributor network. SparkChain AI's decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure supports the conversion of idle bandwidth and computing resources into AI computing power, reconstructing and monetizing global unstructured data through a network composed of nodes, routers, and intelligent data processors.