Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/20 08:55

AAVE $299.95 +5.21% JUNE $0.0682 -22.85% ETH $4,302.91 +3.38%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price of $2,510.64.