Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/20 01:18
Threshold
T$0.01615+1.50%
Waves
WAVES$1.388+0.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.05202+1.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10234+2.15%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208+5.31%

Units.Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on the Waves Protocol and founded by Sasha Ivanov, has secured $10 million in funding from Nimbus Capital, the digital asset arm of In On Capital, which manages over $1.3 billion in assets.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that part of Units.Network’s mission is to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence, as institutional capital increasingly flows into on-chain infrastructure with real-world utility.

The investment will be used to scale validator capacity, deepen cross-chain liquidity rails, and fast-track the launch of two key AI primitives: an AI Launchpad and an AI Liquidity Manager. Both tools will empower developers and traders with on-chain access to intelligence-driven market products.

Building the Future of On-Chain AI

With the convergence of AI and blockchain moving from theory to production, Units.Network is positioning itself at the centre of this emerging frontier.

Analysts project the blockchain-AI market to grow from $0.7 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of around 28%.

The launch of Units.Network’s AI Launchpad is intended to lower the barrier of entry for innovators, while the AI Liquidity Manager is designed to create fairer and more efficient markets.

“This investment allows us to place practical artificial intelligence at the centre of our ecosystem,” said Sasha Ivanov.

“The Launchpad lowers barriers for innovators, and the liquidity manager will create fairer and more efficient markets for builders and traders.”

Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital, added: “We’ve been tracking the AI-blockchain convergence closely, and Units.Network stood out for delivering real on-chain utility.”

Market Momentum and Community Expansion

Beyond institutional backing, Units.Network is also accelerating community growth. The project recently launched a DAO-led performance grant program, offering incentives to developers whose applications attract over $1 million in total value locked (TVL).

These grants are expected to support a healthy pipeline of ecosystem projects ahead of the Launchpad’s public debut later this year.

Retail interest in AI-linked crypto tokens has surged, with combined valuations rising from $2.7 billion to more than $26 billion in the past year, outpacing Bitcoin’s performance.

As investor enthusiasm grows and enterprise blockchain adoption accelerates, Units.Network’s blend of AI-native tooling and Layer-1 scalability positions it as a key player in the next wave of crypto innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.058+111.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9264+1.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15863+0.85%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady