Fetch.ai floats $50m FET token buyback plan as AI agents gain steam

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:28
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01402+1.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208+5.41%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08567+1.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-22.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.56%
FET
FET$0.6746+0.77%

Fetch.ai’s leadership has long argued that FET trades below its true potential. Now, they’re putting $50 million where their mouth is, launching a multi-exchange buyback as AI agent activity hits new highs.

On June 19, Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh took to X to announce that that the Fetch Foundation will execute a $50 million buyback of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) tokens across multiple trading venues, framing the move as a direct response to FET’s perceived undervaluation.

“I believe that $FET is undervalued,” Sheikh wrote in his post, adding that the buyback will proceed with the backing of market makers.

Unlike typical corporate buybacks, this move is rare in crypto, where projects usually focus on burns or staking rewards rather than open-market acquisitions to tighten supply.

Why the radical FET buyback strategy?

The Fetch Foundation’s $50 million buyback plan suggests more than just a financial maneuver to prop up the token’s price. The foundation appears to be making a calculated response to tangible growth in the Fetch.ai ecosystem since its establishment in 2017.

Notably, Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents, powered by its ASI1 infrastructure, are seeing accelerated adoption across industries, from decentralized finance to IoT automation. Recent partnerships, such as the collaboration with AkedoFun to integrate AI agents into gaming ecosystems, underscore the expanding demand for Fetch’s technology.

With ASI1 enabling more complex AI operations on-chain, the foundation may be anticipating a supply crunch as usage grows. The buyback could be aimed at ensuring liquidity for an ecosystem where tokens are fuel, not just tradable assets.

The announcement sent FET up over 7% in early trading, jumping from a daily low of $0.6434 to as high as $0.7045 before paring some of the gains to exchange hands at $0.6833 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

While X users suspected the post might be the result of a hack, West's official website teases YZY cryptocurrency as a payment option.
YZY
YZY$1.058+111.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:04
Share
Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

The crypto market pulled back this week but instead of cooling sentiment presale demand is climbing. Bitcoin fell below $113,000, pulling altcoins lower yet traders are now turning toward Solana, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE as they look for fresh entry points. Bitcoin Dip Reframes Market Focus Bitcoin dropped 2.94% over 24 hours to $112,936 which [...] The post Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.9264+1.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 11:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

Bitcoin’s role in institutional portfolios is continuing to evolve, with new research from Bitwise Asset Management suggesting the asset could become the strongest-performing major investment class in the years ahead. According to a preview of the firm’s forthcoming Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions (LTCMAs), Bitwise expects Bitcoin to deliver an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15863+0.85%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/21 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West apparently launches ‘YZY’ Solana cryptocurrency on X, sparking doubts on legitimacy

Market Pullback Strengthens Presale Demand: Solana, XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Top the List

Will Bitcoin Beat Every Asset Class? Bitwise Says Institutions Are Taking Notice

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Chainlink (Link) Rises 15% On Whale Accumulation While Arctic Pablo Coin At $0.00088 Could Turn $75k Into $1.36M As Bonk And Notcoin Hold Steady