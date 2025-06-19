Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems.

Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet connections, and verify distribution transparency across the network in real time. Before adding support for the TON blockchain, Bubblemaps supported Ethereum, BNB Chain, Fantom, Avalanche, Cronos, Arbitrum, Polygon, Base, Solana, and Sonic.

As a reminder, Bubblemaps V2 comes with advanced analytics features, most notably Time Travel, which lets you scroll through a token’s entire distribution history, and Magic Nodes, which reveals hidden connections between wallets often missed by other explorers.

V2 became publicly available on May 29, following strong demand from the Solana (SOL) memecoin trading community. Prior to the public release, V2 was accessible only to select users via a waitlist or direct invitations.

Bubblemaps is the company whose analytics tools helped to uncover several high-profile crypto scandals, including suspicious activity tied to the Libra (LIBRA) memecoin. By visualizing token distributions and wallet linkages, Bubblemaps has become a go-to tool for exposing shady behavior in the crypto space.

On the flip side, it also highlights projects that demonstrate transparency and fair token allocation. A recent example is the BOOP token, which surged over 240% after Bubblemaps tools confirmed that the majority of tokens were allocated as promised.