Is crypto still taxed in Australia? Major legal update, explained By: PANews 2025/06/19 18:13

DEFI $0.001789 -0.94% GAINS $0.02673 -1.03% MAJOR $0.15868 +0.95% NOW $0.00708 -0.56%

Australia now taxes crypto as property, with capital gains on swaps, DeFi and wrapped tokens, plus new ATO data sweeps targeting 1.2 million users.