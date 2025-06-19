Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million By: PANews 2025/06/19 17:36

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started to go long on BTC for the third time. He currently has a long position of 500 BTC with a leverage of 20 times, with a position value of $52.52 million and an opening price of $104,903.