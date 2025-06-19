Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments By: PANews 2025/06/19 14:10

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.