Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’ By: PANews 2025/06/19 09:14

TRUMP $8,835 +1,06% GET $0,009973 -11,07% SIGN $0,06847 +0,67% HOUSE $0,017527 -0,41%

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.