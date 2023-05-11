BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

By: PANews
2023/05/11 13:45
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0908-1.46%
Everscale
EVER$0.00736-0.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%

The country’s leading community festival for web3 builders and founders - BUIDL Vietnam 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.

As one of the fastest-growing blockchain markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Vietnam is widely regarded as a top destination for global blockchain companies, thanks to the country’s rapidly expanding tech savvy human resource pool with about 50,000 new IT graduates per year. Vietnam is also among the top 30 countries in terms of programming skills and is home to some world-class blockchain projects and recent GameFi trends.

In light of the recent strong development of blockchain technology worldwide and in Vietnam, the BUIDL Asia blockchain technology week (BUIDL Vietnam 2023) will be held for the second time at Hong Bang International University (No. 215 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City), from June 16-17, 2023. Co-organized by KryptoVietnam and KryptoSeoul, BUIDL Vietnam 2023 aims to promote the development of a healthy community and introduce developers with the ability to contribute to the global and Vietnamese blockchain ecosystem. The conference has received support, sponsorship, and endorsement from some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as Filecoin, Gnosis Chain and StarkWare.

BUIDL was initially launched on September 23 and 24, 2021, at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City. The event attracted 1,200 registered attendees and 700 guests from 10 different countries, making it a resounding success.The event was endorsed by leading Vietnamese media outlets - Vietnam News and HTV media (LINK), further adding to its credibility and reach.

Speakers & Partners

We are excited to welcome a diverse group of accomplished individuals as speakers for our upcoming event. Among them are Gabby Dizon - co-founder of YGG, the world's largest community and guild builder that began with Axie Infinity. Also, we have Tomasz Stanczak - co-founder of Nethermind, one of the leading infrastructure-building companies in the Ethereum ecosystem and Thanh Le - Founder of Coin98 Finance. Our other distinguished speakers include Shawn O'Connor (Strategic Partner Manager - Factor Project), Dr. Huan Huu Nguyen (Head of Financial Market Department - Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics), and Dr. Vu Minh Ngo (Professor - Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics), along with several other notable figures.

The event is also supported and sponsored by leading global blockchain projects such as Filecoin, Gnosis Chain and StarkWare.

The event has received support from numerous academic institutions and over 30 community organizations and media sponsors such as Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hong Bang International University, AngelHack, Devfolio, Talent@Web3, Bitcoin Addict Thailand, GoLang Vietnam, Access Blockchain Association (Malaysia), Bitcoin Malaysia, Blocklime, APAC DAO, Techie Story Community, Vietnam Blockchain Community, Thai Metaverse Association, Block Mountain, Moledao, Zone Startups Vietnam, and Coingecko.

Our media partners include YAP Global, PanonyNews, CryptoSlate, BeinCrypto, Jinse Finance, Remiscence, Coinlive and ATT3ND.

Event format

The two-day conference will feature presentations, discussions, and workshops focused on researching blockchain technology solutions at Hong Bang International University (HIU).

Over the course of June 16th and 17th, more than 20 presentations will be given by domestic and international experts in the field of blockchain technology, catalyzing the growth and spearheading the development of the blockchain community in Vietnam. Additionally, a hackathon competition for programmers will be launched a week prior to the event to attract the interest of numerous technology enthusiasts, offering creative and innovative ideas in the field of blockchain technology.

We aim to attract over 700 attendees, including developers, programmers, founders, companies, and blockchain enthusiasts, with more than 30 local and foreign speakers.

How to participate:

The event has 2 ticket levels - Standard for 9 USD ~ 199,000 VND and VIP for 199 USD. Students, on the other hand, will be able to participate for free.

The VIP ticket includes access to the VIP lounge and participation in 2 VIP parties on the evenings of June 16th and 17th.

Interested projects can also register to organize their own presentations, exhibitions, and/or workshops within the conference venue at Hong Bang International University (HIU).

Media partners and the community are invited to support the organizers in promoting the event to the developer and product development communities in Vietnam and the region.

About the organizer:

KryptoSeoul & KryptoVietnam

Since its establishment in 2018, KryptoSeoul has built a friendly community with product developers by organizing in-real life (IRL) events and online activities. In 2021, KryptoSeoul established the KryptoVietnam community with a passion for building a strong community of programmers and product developers in Vietnam. KryptoVietnam organized the HackAtom HCMC and Cosmos HCMC meetups in 2021.

Registration:

Standard Ticket (Early bird price 99K VND ~ 4 USD until April 30, 2023) - You will be able to participate in the two-day conference, join the workshops and be part of the hackathon taking place at the same venue as the main conference (Ticketing link: HERE)

VIP Ticket (Early bird price 2,990,000 VND ~ 129 USD until April 30, 2023) - You will be able to participate in the two-day conference, join the workshops and be part of the hackathon taking place at the same venue as the main conference. You will also be able to meet the speakers at the VIP lounge for two full days and take part in two VIP dinners on June 16 and 17 (we will share more information via email) (Ticketing link: HERE)

Contact points:

Website:

https://www.buidl.asia/buidlvietnam2023

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/KryptoVietnam

Contact [email protected] for sponsorship and speaker registration at the conference.

Contact [email protected] for other partnership opportunities and related program content.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9158+1.34%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+1.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01611+1.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01935+0.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004931+4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04755-1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next