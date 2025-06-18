Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million By: PANews 2025/06/18 23:31

SOL $188 +3.95% CAP $0.06435 -2.05% USELESS $0.259103 -5.10% SMART $0.005343 -18.08% JUNE $0.0682 -23.71%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL (worth $481,000). He still holds 9.26 million USELESS (worth $949,000), with a total profit of $1.29 million.