TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

By: PANews
2024/04/05 19:24
Moonveil
MORE$0.10183+1.72%

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

  • Ticket sales for TOKEN2049 Dubai reach full capacity two weeks ahead of the event
  • Headline speakers include Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more

Dubai, UAE — April 4, 2024 — TOKEN2049, the premier crypto event, has officially announced that tickets for the inaugural Dubai conference have sold out over two weeks in advance with 10,000 industry participants confirmed. The unprecedented demand underscores the event's role as the leading international gathering within the crypto and Web3 space, and the status of Dubai as a hub for innovation in the industry.

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakers, including Pavel Durov, the visionary CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, longevity and human enhancement pioneer; Balaji Srinivasan, founder, investor and author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ other industry leaders, each bringing unique insights and perspectives on the ecosystem's current state and its boundless future.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049 said, “We're excited to announce that TOKEN2049 Dubai has reached full capacity, selling out more than two weeks before the event with 10,000 attendees, and a diverse industry participation mix. Remarkably, 90% of our attendees are internationals flying in from overseas, setting the stage for what will be a truly global industry gathering.”

Attendees can expect a comprehensive program that covers the most salient topics in the industry, including the intersection of AI and Web3, hyperscaling solutions, decentralized physical infrastructure networks, the Bitcoin ETF and institutional flows, Web3 gaming, and memecoins, amongst others.

Fiskum continued, “We have an incredibly action-packed week in store. TOKEN2049 Week will feature over 300 side events taking place throughout the city, from hacker houses and networking events to Crypto Fight Night and Karate Combat. The week will be capped off with our closing party - AFTER 2049. We’ll celebrate the Bitcoin halving against the backdrop of the stunning Dubai Marina skyline on an evening that promises to be unforgettable.”

AFTER 2049, the official TOKEN2049 Dubai closing party, will take place on Saturday April 20th at the newly opened Be Beach, with limited tickets going on sale exclusively on Platinumlist. Headlined by iconic DJs and producers AWEN, Enoo Napa, and MoBlack, AFTER 2049 will blend afro house beats with special performances.

Title sponsors of TOKEN2049 Dubai are M2, a global crypto investment platform built for assertive investors seeking a secure way to invest in crypto; BingX, the leading crypto exchange with 10 million users worldwide; CoinW, the innovative trading platform, empowering financial freedom for the future generation; Telos, the network of networks helping to advance Zero Knowledge technology; DOP, which allows flexible transparency for on-chain data and transactions; Zeebu, the leading DeFi ecosystem for boundless payments; Kucoin, the top global crypto exchange trusted by over 30 million users; TRON, the L1 blockchain dedicated to building the infrastructures for a decentralized internet; and DWF Labs, a next generation web3 investor and market maker.

###

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for interview.

The full list of TOKEN2049 Dubai speakers can be found here.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and Web3 industry. TOKEN2049 is hosted annually in Dubai and Singapore.

Media Contact

E: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

A recently unearthed document from Ripple has ignited a fresh wave of excitement within the XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army.” The buzz was initially sparked by a crypto enthusiast who shared what appeared to be an official certificate from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The post, which claimed the document … Continue reading "Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz" The post Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
U
U$0.01625-18.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9158+1.34%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0236+1.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:23
Share
South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

BitcoinWorld South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and regulatory frameworks are catching up. A significant development is unfolding in Asia, where a groundbreaking South Korean stablecoin bill has just been proposed. This legislative effort aims to bring much-needed clarity and stability to the rapidly growing stablecoin market, impacting both domestic and international players. What Does the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Propose? South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party has put forward the nation’s first comprehensive bill specifically targeting stablecoins. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a foundational step towards formal oversight for value-stabilized digital assets. The core idea is to foster healthy market growth while robustly protecting consumers. Minimum Capital Requirement: Issuers would need to hold at least 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) in capital. This significant barrier aims to ensure only serious, well-capitalized entities can operate. Sound Business Plan: Companies must present a clear, viable business strategy to the authorities. Qualified Staff & Facilities: Issuers need to demonstrate they have the necessary human resources and infrastructure to manage stablecoin operations effectively. FSC Approval: Obtaining approval from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) would become mandatory, bringing stablecoin issuance under strict regulatory scrutiny. Foreign Stablecoin Registration: Even stablecoins issued abroad would be required to register with the FSC before they can be distributed within South Korea. This provision extends the bill’s reach beyond national borders. Why is This Regulation Crucial for Stablecoins? You might wonder, why now? The push for this South Korean stablecoin bill stems from a clear desire to prevent financial instability and safeguard investors. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a consistent value, are vital bridges between traditional finance and the volatile crypto world. However, without proper oversight, they can pose risks, as seen in past market events. This proposed legislation reflects a global trend towards regulating digital assets. By setting clear rules, South Korea aims to: Enhance Consumer Protection: Mandating capital and approval processes helps ensure that stablecoin issuers are legitimate and capable of meeting their obligations. Promote Market Integrity: Formal oversight reduces the risk of fraud and market manipulation, building trust among users and institutions. Foster Innovation Responsibly: A regulated environment can encourage innovation by providing a secure framework for businesses to operate within, rather than stifling it. What Impact Will the South Korean Stablecoin Bill Have? The implications of this South Korean stablecoin bill are far-reaching. For existing stablecoin issuers, particularly smaller ones, meeting the 5 billion won capital requirement could be a significant challenge. However, for larger, well-established entities, it could solidify their position by weeding out less compliant competitors. This move could also set a precedent for other nations in Asia and beyond, influencing how they approach digital asset regulation. South Korea is demonstrating a proactive stance, moving beyond simple warnings to implement concrete legislative measures. This kind of robust framework is essential for the long-term viability and mainstream adoption of stablecoins. In conclusion, the proposed South Korean stablecoin bill represents a monumental step towards creating a safer, more transparent, and more stable digital asset ecosystem. It underscores the growing recognition among global policymakers that digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, require careful integration into existing financial frameworks for the benefit of all. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin?A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by being pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or to a commodity like gold. Q2: Who proposed the new stablecoin bill in South Korea?The bill was proposed by South Korean lawmaker Kim Hyun-jung of the ruling Democratic Party. Q3: What is the minimum capital requirement for stablecoin issuers under this bill?The proposed bill requires stablecoin issuers to hold at least 5 billion won, which is approximately $3.6 million. Q4: Will foreign-issued stablecoins be affected by this South Korean stablecoin bill?Yes, the proposal includes provisions requiring foreign-issued stablecoins to register with the Financial Services Commission before being distributed domestically in South Korea. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and colleagues on social media to keep them informed about the latest developments in crypto regulation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin regulation and its impact on institutional adoption. This post South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01611+1.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01935+0.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004931+4.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 14:10
Share
Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04755-1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0652-26.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple Document Uncovered: The Trademark That Caused a Buzz

South Korean Stablecoin Bill: A Pivotal Move for Crypto Stability

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Kanye West’s Sonala Meme Coin “YZY” Hits $3 Billion Milestone In Hours of Launch; Arthur Hayes Reacts

From Presale to $1B? Pudgy Penguins Rival Bitcoin Penguins Is Next